Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $287.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.35%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.69%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

