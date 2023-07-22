Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $146.69. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.73.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

