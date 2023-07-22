Graypoint LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $235.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

