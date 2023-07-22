Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Shares Up 0.6%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 10,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 29,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Great Elm Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Further Reading

