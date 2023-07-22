Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $644.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven D. Edwards acquired 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $99,681.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

