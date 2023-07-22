Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Harbour Energy to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

