Head-To-Head Review: Value Partners Group (VPGLF) vs. Its Rivals

Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,230 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Value Partners Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Value Partners Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Value Partners Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Partners Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Partners Group Competitors 1057 4722 6252 87 2.44

Profitability

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 75.13%. Given Value Partners Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Value Partners Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Value Partners Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Partners Group N/A N/A N/A Value Partners Group Competitors 348.96% 7.15% 4.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Value Partners Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Value Partners Group N/A N/A 1.13 Value Partners Group Competitors $540.80 million $13.85 million 10.63

Value Partners Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Value Partners Group. Value Partners Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Value Partners Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.9%. Value Partners Group pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 1,264.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Partners Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Value Partners Group peers beat Value Partners Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily provides investment management services to investment funds and managed accounts. The firm employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Value Partners Group Limited was founded on 1993 and is based in Hong Kong with additional offices in Beijing, Boston, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and London.

