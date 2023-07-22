Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $50.04 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $50.04 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,399,966,653 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,297,491,932.31319 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05508498 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $55,677,552.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.