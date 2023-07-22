Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HES. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.47.

NYSE:HES opened at $142.20 on Friday. Hess has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.96.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,386,000 after buying an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after buying an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,806,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

