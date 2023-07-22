HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $11.50 on Friday, hitting $255.88. 7,389,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,663. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.70 and its 200 day moving average is $246.92. The company has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.