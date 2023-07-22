HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $436.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.06 and its 200-day moving average is $400.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $310.46 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

