HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $786,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

QQQ traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,499,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,828,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.17. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

