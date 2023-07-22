HI Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $306,853.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021504 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,712.64 or 0.99988051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00202421 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $192,907.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.