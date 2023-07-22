Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $324.50.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $320.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $322.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.