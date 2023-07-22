Horizen Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.12 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $8.78 or 0.00029442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $122.36 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00106231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,930,156 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.