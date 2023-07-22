Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HWM has been the subject of several other reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.36.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

