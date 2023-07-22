H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$218.30 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial cut H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.