Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on H. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.78.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $121.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.70.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.