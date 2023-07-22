iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Lake Street Capital

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICAD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on iCAD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on iCAD from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.40.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 53.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iCAD by 26.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iCAD by 62.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.