Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $408.99

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 408.99 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 418.52 ($5.47). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.43), with a volume of 309,082 shares traded.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 409.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 420.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

