Insider Buying: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Buys $28,765.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

