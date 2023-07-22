Insider Buying: ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII) Director Acquires C$16,408.00 in Stock

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) Director William Bradford White bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$16,408.00.

ReGen III Stock Down 7.0 %

CVE:GIII opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.39. ReGen III Corp. has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ReGen III Company Profile

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

