Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,461,394.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $42,750.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $43,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $74,900.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. ChargePoint's quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

