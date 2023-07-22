Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $170,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,090,857 shares in the company, valued at $44,639,822.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $112,700.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $94,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $109,900.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $407.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.81. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

