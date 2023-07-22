Insider Selling: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £203.80 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,095 ($66.62), for a total value of £203.80 ($266.47).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,140 ($67.21) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($57.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($83.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,036.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,453.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The firm has a market cap of £64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 872.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.84) to GBX 5,670 ($74.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 5,390 ($70.48) target price (up previously from GBX 5,350 ($69.95)) on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.68) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.38) to GBX 5,100 ($66.68) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($81.07) to GBX 6,000 ($78.45) in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,135.38 ($80.22).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

