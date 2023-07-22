Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.63 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

