Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.63 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

