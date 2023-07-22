International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 243,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 271,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 231.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

