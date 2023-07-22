Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.83 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00013774 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $11.83 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,486,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,150,934 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

