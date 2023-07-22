InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Cut to C$14.75

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.60. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.