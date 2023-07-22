Invesco High Yield Select ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:HIYS)

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1524 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.14. 2 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.24% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Invesco High Yield Select ETF

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

