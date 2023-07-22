Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:IVRA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,343 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 46,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

