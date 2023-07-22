Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISDB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

