Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on July 28th

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

BATS:XSHD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.