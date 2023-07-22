Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Upgraded at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised Investor AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVSBF opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Investor AB has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

