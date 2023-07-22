IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. IOTA has a market capitalization of $512.02 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006273 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.
About IOTA
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
