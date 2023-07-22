Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $60.97 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

