iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is TD Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.60. 3,502,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,883. The company has a market cap of $339.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $458.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

