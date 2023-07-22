iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,060,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,189 shares.The stock last traded at $270.62 and had previously closed at $271.98.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.05 and a 200 day moving average of $253.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

