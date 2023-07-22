iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,673. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

