iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,882 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $47,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

