iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.8% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.99. 2,109,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,876. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

