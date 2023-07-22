iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. 1,810,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,807. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

