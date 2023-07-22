iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.14

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $162.14 and last traded at $161.93, with a volume of 498998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

