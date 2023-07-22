iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,001,096 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 1,731,606 shares.The stock last traded at $71.90 and had previously closed at $72.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 61,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,096,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.