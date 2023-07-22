iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

