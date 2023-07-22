Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital set a C$18.50 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:IVN opened at C$12.63 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$13.05. The company has a market cap of C$15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. Analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4809015 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

