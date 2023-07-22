Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,167 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $243.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

