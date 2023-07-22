Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $163.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.44.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

