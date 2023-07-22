Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $237.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.46.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

